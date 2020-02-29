Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 23,700 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. CWM LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $63.96.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Seat sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at $713,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock worth $1,515,590. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BancFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

