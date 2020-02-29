Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,401 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $290.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.67 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

