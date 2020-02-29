Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.