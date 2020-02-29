Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stake in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 197.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enstar Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enstar Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Enstar Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $178.39 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $158.72 and a 1 year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

