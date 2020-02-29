Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $123.56 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.72 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.36.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

