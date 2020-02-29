Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 38,732 Shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.78% of Univest Financial worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Univest Financial Corp has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $687.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

