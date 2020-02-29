Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Coal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,873,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $738.27 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

