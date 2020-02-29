Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 92,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after buying an additional 27,717 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 69.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 23,573 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $42.05 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.