Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.15 Million Position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 455.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,309 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The company has a market cap of $680.32 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.76.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on HMST. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

