Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.67 Million Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.43% of National HealthCare worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 57.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 19.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

In other National HealthCare news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NHC stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $89.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

