Martingale Asset Management L P Has $5.05 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 128.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,717 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.73% of QCR worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in QCR by 4,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in QCR by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 24,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $38.06 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $624.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.84.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

