Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.65 Million Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of TFS Financial worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 2,982.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 385.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $67,620.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

