Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 340,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

In other Cinemark news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.