Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 61,425 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 170.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,425 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $675.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMKTA shares. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

