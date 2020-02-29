Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 31,201 Shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth $339,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 298.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 370.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38. CSW Industrials Inc has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.81 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $195,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,122.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $574,025. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti boosted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

