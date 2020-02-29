Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 278,327 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 184.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,327 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.39% of Rambus worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,121,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 950.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 603,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $490,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

