Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,574 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,318 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3,790.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,035,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,296 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,022,000 after buying an additional 986,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,403,000 after buying an additional 928,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,691,000 after buying an additional 820,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

