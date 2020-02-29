Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,020,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,200,840.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,480 shares of company stock worth $8,262,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $103.25 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

