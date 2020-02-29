Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 51,706 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,706 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.27% of Northwest Natural worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Natural by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

