Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 47,600 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.51% of RPT Realty worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. RPT Realty has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

