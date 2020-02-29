Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 200 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.39% of Atrion worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Atrion by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atrion by 25.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in Atrion by 39.2% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $616.31 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $603.00 and a 12 month high of $948.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $697.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 148,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total transaction of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

