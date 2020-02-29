Mark A. Green Sells 34,590 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.24. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $91.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,834,000 after buying an additional 123,435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after buying an additional 614,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,510,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

