Maestrano Group (LON:MNO) Trading Down 0.9%

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), 747,052 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.72.

Maestrano Group Company Profile (LON:MNO)

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

