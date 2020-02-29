Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

TSE:LUN opened at C$6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$5.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

