LSV Asset Management Trims Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.24% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

