LSV Asset Management Sells 882,001 Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,892,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 882,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $23,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 116.37%. The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPOR shares. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.23.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

