LSV Asset Management Sells 32,100 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 757,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $27,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ScanSource by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

SCSC stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $729.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

