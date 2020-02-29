LSV Asset Management Sells 22,400 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.94% of American Equity Investment Life worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.02. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $1,167,244 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

