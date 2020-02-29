LSV Asset Management Sells 21,300 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,662,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,575.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $451.79 million, a PE ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. SpartanNash Co has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

