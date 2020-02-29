LSV Asset Management Sells 184,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 184,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $27,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 652.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,018 shares of company stock valued at $28,798,424 over the last 90 days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

NYSE:MSI opened at $165.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

