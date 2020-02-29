LSV Asset Management Sells 1,800 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 72,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 748,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,943,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

