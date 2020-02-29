LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.26% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,368,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 131,049 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

