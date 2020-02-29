LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $28,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after purchasing an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,286,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,329,000 after buying an additional 111,634 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

APLE stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

