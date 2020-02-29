LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 322,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $22,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323,568 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 68,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

DVN opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

