LSV Asset Management Purchases 800 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $26,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 74.76%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.