LSV Asset Management Purchases 15,100 Shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KEMET were worth $29,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET during the third quarter valued at $844,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in KEMET by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in KEMET by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEM opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.64. KEMET Co. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.43 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEM. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

