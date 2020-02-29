LSV Asset Management Has $27.53 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,110 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

