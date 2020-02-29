LSV Asset Management Has $18.24 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2,652.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,321 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

SNV opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.60. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

