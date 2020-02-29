LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 935,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.