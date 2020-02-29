LSV Asset Management Buys 63,800 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.38% of W&T Offshore worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 471,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in W&T Offshore by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 897.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 113,254 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTI opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.94. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

