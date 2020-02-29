LSV Asset Management Buys 49,800 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,237,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE RPAI opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75. Retail Properties of America Inc has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

