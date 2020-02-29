LSV Asset Management Buys 300 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $21,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CHL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

NYSE:CHL opened at $39.82 on Friday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.