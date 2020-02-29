LSV Asset Management Buys 16,700 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,014,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

NYSE HVT opened at $16.82 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Several analysts have commented on HVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.