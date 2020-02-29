LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETH opened at $13.20 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $346.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETH shares. TheStreet cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

