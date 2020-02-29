LSV Asset Management Acquires 81,600 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.44% of Nordstrom worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after acquiring an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 41.69%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.74.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.