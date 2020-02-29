LSV Asset Management Acquires 409,558 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 1,931.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,558 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.66% of International Bancshares worth $18,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 228.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.15. International Bancshares Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.