Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,987,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

