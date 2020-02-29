Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Lennar by 79.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

