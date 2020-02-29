Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Lazydays worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lazydays by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

In related news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,900. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.