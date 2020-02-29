Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.16% of Lannett worth $18,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lannett by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LCI stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

